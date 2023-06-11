Local lotto player scoops winning prize of over €20,000 in last nights draw

A local lotto player has scooped a winning prize of over €20,000.

Over 117,000 players nationwide won prizes in last night’s Lotto draw, but three players in Tipperary, Limerick, and Mayo took the largest winnings.

All three players matched five numbers and the bonus in the main draw to split the amount of €67,803 in three ways with each taking €22,601.





The winning Tipp payer purchased their winning ticket at Cleary’s Garage on the Limerick Road in Nenagh on the day of the draw.

The winning Lotto numbers from last night’s draw (Saturday 10th June) were: 04, 05, 21, 26, 27, 34 and the bonus was 33.

The National Lottery are urging players across the country to check their tickets carefully and advising the Tipperary, Limerick, and Mayo Match 5 + Bonus winners to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

As there was no outright winner of Saturday’s €11,695,590 Lotto jackpot, Wednesday’s (14th June) jackpot prize is set to roll to an estimated €12 million, which would take the record of the highest jackpot prize of 2023 if won on Wednesday night.