LISTEN BACK: Inter-county is back, Orla O’Dwyer – Across The Line January 5th 2023

Listen back to Friday January 5th 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll as we look ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Shane Brophy from the Nenagh Guardian joins Paul to look ahead to the Tipperary senior hurlers opening game of the year against Waterford





– Anthony Shelly reflects back on the Tipperary senior footballers McGrath Cup game against Kerry

– Orla O’Dwyer is the first guest on a new feature segment called The Sporting Edge

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound racing update.

Listen back below: