LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, January 26th 2024

Listen back to Friday January 26th 2024’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Dan Quirke looks ahead to Tipperary vs Limerick with Sunday’s challenge game being a fundraiser to the Dillon Quirke Foundation





– Anthony Shelly looks ahead to Tipperary vs Carlow in the National Football League

– Tipperary senior camogie manager Denis Kelly joins the show to talk about his squad announcement and the Paddy Duffy cancer recovery challenge game against Cork

– Fethard jockey Amy Jo Hayes is this week’s feature on ‘The Sporting Edge’

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound racing update

Listen back below: