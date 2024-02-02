LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, February 2nd, 2024

Listen back to Friday February 2nd 2024’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll previews the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Paul travels to Nenagh CBS to speak with players, management and staff ahead of Saturday’s Harty Cup final





– Enda Treacy looks ahead to the weekend of hurling

– Anthony Shelly previews Tipperary vs Longford in the National Football League

– Borrisoleigh kickboxer and European champion Liam Devaney features on ‘The Sporting Edge’

– Barry Drake previews a busy weekend of Greyhound racing.

Listen back below: