LISTEN BACK: Across The Line – February 23rd, 2024

Listen back to Friday February 23rd 2024’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll previews the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Shane McGrath gives his thoughts on the Tipperary senior hurling team ahead of Saturday’s game with Westmeath





– Anthony Shelly previews Tipp’s clash with Laois in the National Football League

– Olivia Hogan from Ursuline Thurles looks ahead to their All-Ireland senior camogie final with Loreto Kilkenny

– Tipperary darts player Dylan Slevin is the feature on ‘The Sporting Edge’

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound racing update

