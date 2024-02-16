LISTEN BACK: Across The Line – February 16th, 2024

Listen back to Friday February 16th 2024’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Anthony Shelly looks ahead to Tipperary trip to London in the National Football League





– Enda Treacy previews Nenagh CBS’ Croke Cup quarter-final against Kilkenny CBS

– Geraldine Kinane looks ahead to a busy weekend for Tipperary camogie teams

– Clonmel rower and Olympic hopeful Daire Lynch is the feature on this week’s episode of ‘The Sporting Edge’

– Barry Drake previews the weekend’s greyhound racing action

https://on.soundcloud.com/SQdNBmwrRQwpr4Ff9