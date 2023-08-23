Expansion of facilities underway at Tipperary University Hospital

The expansion of facilities at Tipperary University Hospital has progressed further in recent days.

Construction has started on the link corridor between the main hospital and the new 33 bed step-down unit.

Local Councillor Siobhan Ambrose says the new Slievenamon unit is a welcome development for the Clonmel hospital:





“These 33 step-down beds, they are badly needed.

“We are looking forward to the opening of these beds and the new link corridor which is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year.

“I’m also delighted to see that this tender has been awarded again to local building firm Mulcahy Construction which is good to see a local contractor getting the job.”