Dylan Slevin is back in action on the PDC Tour this afternoon.

The Borrisokane man is looking to earn more prize money at the latest round of Players Championship events in Wigan.

The double header sees 128 of the top players in the world compete in a knockout format, with separate tournaments today and tomorrow.





The round one draw will see Dylan face Welsh professional Nick Kenny today.

The winner each day will earn £12,000, with a first round win guaranteeing the player £750.