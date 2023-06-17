Cahir writer to launch sixth collection of poetry and prose this week

A Cahir writer is launching her sixth collection of poetry and prose this coming week.

Margaret Galvin’s Our House, Delirious, will be launched at Cahir House Hotel on Wednesday 28th of June at 7.30pm hosted by PJ O’Meara from the town’s Social and Historical Society.

Short extracts will be read by Margaret and other guests, interspersed with music by local performers.





Melanie Scott, the Tipperary Arts Officer has applauded her work stating that she ‘gives voice to our place and its people.’

Admission is free and all are welcome.