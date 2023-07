60% of the usual residents of Tipperary were born in the county.

New CSO figures on Population distribution and movements found that of the 100,745 usual residents in the Premier, a further 25%, or 42,013, were born elsewhere in the State.

The remaining 15%, or 24,223, were born outside the State, which was up from 13% in 2016.





Nationally, 20% of the usually resident population in April 2022 was born outside of the State.