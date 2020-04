The Comeraghs, Clonmel.

In compliance with current public health requirements there will be no public funeral service and burial will take privately at St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

The Funeral Service will be live streamed on Wednesday at 11 o’clock on http://www.churcheservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

A celebration of Verona’s life with family and friends will take place in due course.

Feel free to leave your messages of support in the online condolence page on RIP.ie.