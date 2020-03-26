Stephanie Hanley, Nenagh

Stephanie Hanley (nee Griffin)

St Joseph’s Park Nenagh ( 26th of March 2020) peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved daughter of the late Betty. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Stephen (Brunch) sons Stephen & Sean & daughter Krystel, father Michael , sister Margaret, brother’s Thomas, Bernard & David , father in law Christy , mother in law Mary , grand aunt to baby Dean , uncles , aunts , nephew’s, nieces relatives & many friends R.I.P.

Private funeral mass will take place on Saturday in St. Mary of the rosary church Nenagh at 10 a.m followed by burial in Lisboney lawn cemetery.