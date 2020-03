St Patrick’s Terrace Clonmel.

Reposing at Fennessy’s Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5 o’clock with evening prayers at 6 o’clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to The Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy for private cremation.

Please note in an effort to follow best practice with government guidelines for Covid-19 we encourage no hand shaking or use of condolence book.

It’s suggested to use the online condolence book on the RIP website as an option to offer your sympathies.