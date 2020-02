Laka Carrig, Birr

Reposing on Monday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street Borrisokane from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Annunciation Carrig at 10.45am for Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Borrisokane Day Care Centre.