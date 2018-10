Ballygemmane, Thurles.

Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles, this Monday evening from 5.00 p.m. to 7 p.m., to arrive in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.45 p.m.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.