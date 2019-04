Gurtlassobrien, Ballina, Killaloe.

Reposing at Meehan’s funeral home, Newport, on Sunday from 5pm-8pm.

Arriving at the Church of Our Lady and St. Lua, Ballina, on Monday, for 11.30am requiem mass.

Burial afterwards in Templekelly cemetery.

House private, Monday morning, please.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.