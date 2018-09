Richmond, Ballycommon, Nenagh and formerly of Lusmagh, Banagher.

Reposing on Friday evening at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5 o’clock to 7.30.

Funeral arriving on Saturday to St. Mary’s Church, Carrig (Ballycommon) for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.