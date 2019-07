20 Knockanpierce, Nenagh and late of Cloughjordan.

Reposing at her home this Tuesday from 5 to 8 o’clock.

Remains arriving to St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by private cremation.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Mental Health Services, Dromin Road, Nenagh.