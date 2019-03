Ennis Road, Limerick and formerly of Ballinteenoe, Nenagh.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate Limerick on Friday evening from 6 o’clock with removal at 7.30 to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30 with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

House Private.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu to Patient Comfort Fund, Burren Ward, Ennis General Hospital.