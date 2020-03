John Harty

Ballyanny Nenagh (Peacefully) 25/3/20.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Pauline and his brothers & sisters. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Kevin, Michael and John, grandchildren JJ, Olivia and Clara, daughter-in-law Lorraine, nephews, nieces extended family relatives and friends. R.I.P.

A private family funeral will take place in keeping with government & HSE guidelines on Covid-19. A memorial mass will take place at later date.