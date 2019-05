Killusty, Fethard.

Reposing at his residence (E91TO20) on Sunday evening, from 4pm-8pm.

Funeral arriving at 10:45am to the Sacred Heart Church, Killusty for requiem mass at 11am.

Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Monday. Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to friends of South Tipperary General Hospital.