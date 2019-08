Ard Caoin, Clonmel and Glengarrif, Co Cork.

Reposing at Clonmel Óg hurling and football club, E91 FW50, Bypass Road, Clonmel on Friday evening from 4 o’clock with removal at 8 to St Oliver’s Church.

Requiem mass on Saturday at 11.30 followed by burial in St Patrick’s cemetery.

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to the ICU, Cork University Hospital.