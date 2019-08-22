Evelyn Wakefield nee Forde

Toora, Shinrone, Birr, Co. Offaly, and formerly Windmill Road, Moate, Co Westmeath.

Reposing at her residence at Toora Shinrone, Birr (R42HW74) on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm, followed by prayers.

House strictly private on Friday.

Removal on Friday to St Patrick’s Church, the Pike, Ballingarry/Roscrea (E53H771) for funeral mass at 12 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Church of Ireland Churchyard, Shinrone (R42WD83).

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice and the Irish Cancer Research.