Lackafin, Broomfield, Casleblayney, Co. Monaghan and formerly Kyleogue, Shinrone, Birr, Co. Offaly.

Reposing on Monday in Treacy’e Funeral Home, Shinrone, R42 E125 from 5-7 o’clock.

Private removal on Tuesday to St. Mary’s Church, Shinrone.

Funeral mass at 12 o’clock and burial afterwards in the new cemetery Sinrone.