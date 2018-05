Cappalinnan, Rathdowney, Co Laois.

Reposing at O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home Rathdowney on Friday from 4pm with rosary at 7pm

Followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Trinity Rathdowney.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon

Followed by burial in Bailadee Cemetery

Family Flowers Only Please….. Donations if desired to the Bone Marrow for Leukemia Trust