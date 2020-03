Ballyrichard, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Drangan at at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Drangan.

The funeral is private for immediate family and very close friends in line with guidelines around public gatherings.

Condolences can be sent in the traditional manner or via an online condolence book on RIP.ie.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to St. Joseph’s Hospital, Clonmel.