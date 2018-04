Main Street, Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow and late of Toomevara.



Reposing at St. Colman’s Hospital Chapel on Friday from 5pm, concluding with prayers at 7.30pm.

Removal on Saturday morning at 11am to St. Mary & Michael’s Church, Rathdrum, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rathdrum Cemetery.

No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Colman’s Hospital.