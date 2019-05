Roscomroe, Ballybritt, Roscrea

Reposing at Doyle’s Funeral home Roscrea on Sunday from 3pm with rosary at 5.30,followed by removal to St Molous church, Roscomroe arriving at 7pm.

Funeral mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in Roscomroe cemetery.

Donations if desired to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.