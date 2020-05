South Tipperary General Hospital is one of eight facilities in the country without a current confirmed case of Covid-19.

HSE stats, collected last night, show there are six people with suspected cases at the Clonmel hospital, but none of those people are receiving critical care.

There are 13 patients with confirmed cases at University Hospital Limerick, including four in intensive care.

The national total of confirmed cases in intensive care has remained steady at 48.