Shannon Airport in dire need of govt funding, according to Tipperary TD

Shannon Airport is in dire need of government funding, according to a local TD.

Martin Browne was one of a number of TD’s who held an online meeting with the airport’s CEO this week to hear concerns for the furture there.

He says they, like other airports have taken a hard hit during this crisis and even before it:

“They’ve been very badly affected. I suppose, it started last year/early this year with Boeing-Max grounding their planes.

“They’ve found themselves in financial difficulties and we just feel that without government intervention it really puts them under pressure.

“That isn’t any good for the region that we’re talking about.”

Deputy Browne also says, “Shannon Airport acts as a vital gateway for tourism and business coming into Tipperary and the wider Mid-west and also offers citizens here with great connectivity to swathes of the world.

“We need to protect it and grow passenger numbers to ensure it can continue to operate successfully, in a post-Covid world.

“Unusually we had to hold this meeting on Zoom, but considering the huge importance of Shannon to this region, we wanted to meet with the CEO as soon as possible, to begin to discuss ways we can help.

“The incoming government, whoever it may involve, including should Sinn Féin be in Government Buildings, must ensure that the financial support is given to our airports to ensure the doors remain open and flights will continue when this pandemic is over”