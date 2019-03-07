Clonmel house vandals may have sustained injuries

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for witnesses to the vandalism of a council house.

The house, just off the N24, had been refurbished and was due to be handed back to the council on Wednesday.

Sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning a number of windows were forced out, and there was extensive internal damage done to the property in question at Northfields, between the Fethard Road roundabout and the Tesco roundabout.

It’s understood that the house had been earmarked as traveller accommodation.

Due to the nature of the housing, there was speculation surrounding the motivation for the vandalism.

Clonmel based priest, Fr. Michael Toomey expressed his concern at the rumours, referencing the recent act of vandalism on a hotel meant for refugees in Rooskey.

He hoped that it was not the case for Clonmel.

Inspector James White of Clonmel Garda Station says anyone who was in the area at the time would have noticed something happening – due to the extent of the damage.

He also says it’s possible the person on persons involved me have suffered an injury.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Northfields area is asked to contact Clonmel Gardaí on 052-6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

