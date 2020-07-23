Call for government to back new Hardship Fund for elderly

A Tipperary TD wants the government to re-establish the Hardship Fund for vulnerable elderly people during the ongoing pandemic.

Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne says over 21,000 applications were received for the grant when it was offered through the Age Action Ireland and the Irish Red Cross in April.

However with €103,000 available just 453 applications were successful.

Deputy Browne says despite pleas to the Department of Social Protection no further funds were forthcoming.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said in the greater scheme of things it wouldn’t cost much to provide grants to all who applied.

“Just to use the list of the 21,000 that they have – it’s only €4.5 million.”

“Surely people that really suffered during the first phase of this pandemic – and the calls were ignored. Many of the vulnerable people, they were left with no help at all, no additional financial support.”

“So we’re asking that the €4.5 million be found and the 20,000 that failed to get it the first time can avail of it now.”