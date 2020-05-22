11 more deaths have been reported related to Covid-19 – No additional cases recorded in Tipperary

11 more deaths have been reported related to Covid-19. The death toll in the Republic is now 1,592. 115 new cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, with the total now at 24,506. There has been no additional cases recorded in Tipperary in the past 24 hours. The figure remains at 529.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 11 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,592* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.





As of 11am Friday 22 May the HPSC has been notified of 115 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,506 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Data as of Wednesday 20 May

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 20 May (24,351 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,194 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 393 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,791 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,794 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,398 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,383 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Friday 22 May) to review Ireland’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Today NPHET recommended that the HSE build on the very significant work to date in expanding the testing capacity, to ensure that there is an integrated and coordinated clinical and public health-informed approach to the establishment and implementation of a national testing strategy.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that 86% of people rate their knowledge on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as high. This is essential knowledge for all of society to have and use as we move safely through the phases ahead.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead HSE, said:

“Individual health is never more important than it is during this time of pandemic. I would encourage every member of society to register with a GP and establish an access point to the healthcare system.”

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,592 deaths reflects this.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 24,351 Total number hospitalised 3,194 Total number admitted to ICU 393 Total number of deaths 1,330 Total number of healthcare workers 7,791 Number clusters notified 823 Cases associated with clusters 9,399 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 20 May.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 13,936 57.2 Male 10,375 42.6 Unknown 40 0.2 Total 24,351

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 20 May.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 1 44 0.2 1 – 4 93 0.4 5 – 14 281 1.2 15 – 24 1763 7.2 25 – 34 4093 16.8 35 – 44 4288 17.6 45 – 54 4380 18 55 – 64 3139 12.9 65 – 74 1743 7.2 75 – 84 2215 9.1 85+ 2288 9.4 Unknown 24 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 20 May.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 60% Close contact with confirmed case 37% Travel abroad 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 20 May.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 19 0.6 5 – 14 17 0.5 15 – 24 70 2.2 25 – 34 190 5.9 35 – 44 247 7.7 45 – 54 429 13.4 55 – 64 474 14.8 65 – 74 560 17.5 75 – 84 719 22.5 85+ 466 14.6 Unknown 3 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 20 May.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Carlow 151 0.6 Cavan 804 3.3 Clare 319 1.3 Cork 1398 5.7 Donegal 478 2 Dublin 11794 48.4 Galway 451 1.9 Kerry 308 1.3 Kildare 1383 5.7 Kilkenny 316 1.3 Laois 256 1.1 Leitrim 82 0.3 Limerick 615 2.5 Longford 280 1.1 Louth 751 3.1 Mayo 560 2.3 Meath 790 3.2 Monaghan 489 2 Offaly 473 1.9 Roscommon 312 1.3 Sligo 129 0.5 Tipperary 529 2.2 Waterford 148 0.6 Westmeath 661 2.7 Wexford 217 0.9 Wicklow 657 2.7

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 20 May.