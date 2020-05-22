11 more deaths have been reported related to Covid-19 – No additional cases recorded in Tipperary

11 more deaths have been reported related to Covid-19. The death toll in the Republic is now 1,592. 115 new cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, with the total now at 24,506. There has been no additional cases recorded in Tipperary in the past 24 hours. The figure remains at 529.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Data as of Wednesday 20 May
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 20 May (24,351 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,194 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 393 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 7,791 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,794 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,398 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,383 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%
The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Friday 22 May) to review Ireland’s ongoing response to COVID-19.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,592 deaths reflects this.
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|24,351
|Total number hospitalised
|3,194
|Total number admitted to ICU
|393
|Total number of deaths
|1,330
|Total number of healthcare workers
|7,791
|Number clusters notified
|823
|Cases associated with clusters
|9,399
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 20 May.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|13,936
|57.2
|Male
|10,375
|42.6
|Unknown
|40
|0.2
|Total
|24,351
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 20 May.
Age range affected
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 1
|44
|0.2
|1 – 4
|93
|0.4
|5 – 14
|281
|1.2
|15 – 24
|1763
|7.2
|25 – 34
|4093
|16.8
|35 – 44
|4288
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4380
|18
|55 – 64
|3139
|12.9
|65 – 74
|1743
|7.2
|75 – 84
|2215
|9.1
|85+
|2288
|9.4
|Unknown
|24
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 20 May.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|60%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|37%
|Travel abroad
|3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 20 May.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|19
|0.6
|5 – 14
|17
|0.5
|15 – 24
|70
|2.2
|25 – 34
|190
|5.9
|35 – 44
|247
|7.7
|45 – 54
|429
|13.4
|55 – 64
|474
|14.8
|65 – 74
|560
|17.5
|75 – 84
|719
|22.5
|85+
|466
|14.6
|Unknown
|3
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 20 May.
Cases by county
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|151
|0.6
|Cavan
|804
|3.3
|Clare
|319
|1.3
|Cork
|1398
|5.7
|Donegal
|478
|2
|Dublin
|11794
|48.4
|Galway
|451
|1.9
|Kerry
|308
|1.3
|Kildare
|1383
|5.7
|Kilkenny
|316
|1.3
|Laois
|256
|1.1
|Leitrim
|82
|0.3
|Limerick
|615
|2.5
|Longford
|280
|1.1
|Louth
|751
|3.1
|Mayo
|560
|2.3
|Meath
|790
|3.2
|Monaghan
|489
|2
|Offaly
|473
|1.9
|Roscommon
|312
|1.3
|Sligo
|129
|0.5
|Tipperary
|529
|2.2
|Waterford
|148
|0.6
|Westmeath
|661
|2.7
|Wexford
|217
|0.9
|Wicklow
|657
|2.7
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 20 May.