Wins for Knockavilla and Clonoulty in 2020 west Tipp fixtures

Knockavilla Kickhams will face Cappawhite in the 2020 West Intermediate Hurling Final this Saturday.

With GAA action resuming today, the West Board has wasted no time in finishing off its remaining fixtures from last year.

Kickhams beat Galtee Rovers this afternoon by 2-16 to 0-11 in Cappawhite.

In the West Intermediate football semi-finals, it’s was a one-sided affair in New Inn with Clonoulty-Rossmore beating Cashel King Cormacs 5-14 to 1-6.

Rockwell Rovers face Golden/Kilfeacle in the other semi-final on Wednesday evening.

A variety of other underage hurling, football and camogie games will also be taking place across the county this evening.