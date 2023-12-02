West U21B hurling final kicking off Under-21 action in Tipperary

Under 21 takes centre stage in Tipperary GAA circles this weekend.

The West U21B hurling final gets the day’s action underway in Dundrum where Galtee Rovers meet Lattin-Cullen at 12 noon on Saturday.

At the same time in Holycross, the first of this year’s U21A Ccounty football semi-finals sees Ballina meet Cappawhite Gaels.

The other sees JK Brackens and Clonmel Commercials throw-in at 6pm in Fethard Town Park.

Also at the Fethard venue, is the first of two U21B county football semi-finals where Boherlahan-Dualla meet Moyle Rovers at 4pm.

Then at 5pm in Borrisoleigh the other semi sees Moneygall/Clonakenny take on Golden-Kilfeacle.