The West Tipperary senior football final takes place this evening.

Arravale Rovers take on Rockwell Rovers in Annacarty at 7.30pm.

Arravale come into the game following their semi-final win over Éire Óg Annacarty last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rockwell Rovers qualified for this evening’s decider after they beat Aherlow by four points in their last four clash.