There was mixed results for Tipperary sides in the Munster senior challenge cup this afternoon.

Kilfeacle were beaten by three points away to Old Crescent on a final score of 17-14.

Clonmel also suffered defeat, they were second best against Bruff, where it finished 25-12.

Nenagh Ormond however had a 20-7 victory over Midleton to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Cashel will also play in the quarter-finals, following their 18-17 win over Shannon last night.