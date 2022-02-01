Tipp’s Munster Championship clash with Limerick brought forward to May 8th

Munster GAA has announced some date changes to fixtures in the provinicial hurling and football championships.

The changes to the hurling championship avoid the prospect of teams playing three weekends in a row.

As a result, Tipp’s clash with Limerick at the TUS Gaelic Grounds, originally scheduled for May 15th, has been brought forward by a week to May 8th.

It’s also been announced that Cork’s ‘home’ game against Clare on the weekend of April 30th and May 1st will be played at FBD Semple Stadium, due to Ed Sheeran concerts at Pairc Ui Chaoimh around that date.

In the football championship, Tipp’s clash with Waterford in the Munster Quarter Finals will take place on Saturday August 30th, instead of Sunday May 1st.

Changed Fixtures – Munster Senior Hurling Championship

Cork v Clare at FBD Semple Stadium – May 1st (was May 15th)

Limerick v Tipperary TUS Gaelic Grounds – May 8th (was May 15th)

Waterford v Cork at Walsh Park – May 15th (was May 8th)

Clare v Limerick at Cusack Park Ennis – May 15th (was May 8th)

Changed Fixtures – Munster Senior Football Championship

Tipperary v Waterford at Fraher Field – April 30th (was May 1st)

Clare v Limerick at Cusack Park Ennis – April 30th (was May 1st)

Cork v Kerry at Páirc Ui Rinn – May 7th (venue confirmed – no date change)

Tipperary or Waterford v Clare or Limerick – May 14th (was May 15th)

