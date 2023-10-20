Tipperary’s Brian Gleeson in line for Munster competitive debut

The Munster team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s URC opener.

Graham Rowntree’s side welcome the Sharks to Thomond Park for a 5.15pm kick-off on Saturday evening.

New Inn’s Diarmuid Barron starts in the front row whilst Loughmore’s Brian Gleeson is in line for his competitive debut should he feature off the bench.

Elsewhere, Joey Carbery partners academy scrum-half Ethan Coughlan who makes his first senior start whilst Andrew Conway starts in his 150th appearance.

Munster XV: Shane Daly; Andrew Conway, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Calvin Nash; Joey Carbery, Ethan Coughlan; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Edwin Edogbo, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Kieran Ryan, John Ryan, Tom Ahern, Brian Gleeson, Neil Cronin, Alex Nankivell, Shay McCarthy.