Tipperary U20 Hurling team named ahead of clash with Waterford

Tipperary’s Under 20 hurlers will face Waterford in the Munster quarter final tomorrow night and the team have been named.

John Devane has kept some players the same as those who lost in the Munster U20 final against Cork, back in December.

Captain and Borris-ileigh clubman Kevin Maher, defender Conor Whelan, Johnny Ryan and forwards Kian O’Kelly and James Devaney will all start again.

Below is the full starting panel and subs;

1. Enda Dunphy (St Mary’s)

2. Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs)

3. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

4. Fintan Purcell (Drom & Inch)

5. Conor Whelan (Carrick Davins)

6. Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh – captain)

7. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

8. Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris)

9. John Campion (Drom & Inch)

10. Dara Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

11. Sean Hayes (Kiladangan)

12. Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

13. Colm Fogarty (Lorrha-Dorrha)

14. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields)

15. James Devaney (Borris-Ileigh)

Subs

16. Aaron Browne (Cashel King Cormacs)

17. Tony Cahill (Drom & Inch)

18. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

19. Conor Hennessy (Nenagh Éire Óg)

20. Jack Leamy (Golden Kilfeacle)

21. Peter McGarry (St Mary’s)

22. Michael O’Shea (Mullinahone)

23. Sean Phelan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

24. Devon Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs)