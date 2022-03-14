Tipperary trio named to Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year

Three Tipperary men have been named to the Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year.

The team spotlights 15 remarkable performers from this season’s Higher Education hurling Championships, which culminated with UL winning the Fitzgibbon Cup against NUIG.

UL captain and Holycross/Ballycahill native Bryan O’Mara has been named at centre-back for the team.

He’s joined by fellow Tipperary men and UL teammates in Loughmore/Castleiney’s Ciaran Connolly who’s in midfield and Moyne/Templetouhy’s Gearoid O’Connor who’s been named to centre-forward.

The Higher Education GAA Rising Star Hurling and Football Player of the Year will be announced on April 4th.

The full team of the year is below: