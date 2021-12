Tipperary’s Finn McGeever was on the Irish team this morning who secured their place in this afternoon’s final of the 4×200 metre freestyle relay.

The Ballina man is in Abu Dhabi for the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships.

They’ve become the first Irish team to qualify for a World Championships relay final.

The team had a qualifying time of 7:02:35, 21 seconds quicker than the previous national record.

The final takes place shortly before 4pm this afternoon.