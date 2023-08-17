Tipperary schools discover Harty Cup & Corn Uí Mhuirí opponents

The draws have been made for this year’s Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí post primary school competitions.

Five Tipperary schools will compete in this year’s Under 19A hurling competition, the Dr. Harty Cup.

Reigning champions Cashel Community School are in Group F alongside Our Lady’s Templemore and Gaelcholaiste Mhuire an Mhaunistir Thuaidh.

Last year’s beaten finalist Thurles CBS are in Group B with St. Josephs SS Tulla, St. Colmans College Fermoy and Pobailscoil na Trionide Youghal.

Meanwhile, Nenagh CBS are in group D with Charleville CBS and Hamilton High School Bandon.

CBS Secondary School Carrick-on-Suir will compete in Group E with Castletroy College and John The Baptist CS Hospital.

All the groups can be seen here:

In the Harty Cup, 4 of the group winners will qualify for the Quarter-Finals.

The 2 remaining group winners and 6 runners up will contest Preliminary Quarter-Finals.

The Harty Cup will commence on October 11th.

Elsewhere, Abbey CBS in Tipp Town are the only Tipperary school in the Under 19A football competition.

They are in Group E alongside St. Pats Castleisland and Clonakilty CC.

All the groups can be seen here:

In the Corn Uí Mhuirí, the top two qualify from each group whilst 5 group winners and 1 runner up will qualify for the Quarter-Finals.

The 4 remaining runners up play Preliminary quarter final.

The Corn Uí Mhuirí gets underway on October 18th.