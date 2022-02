Tipperary have made it three wins from three in the Minor All-Ireland Camogie Championship.

Michael Ferncombe’s side beat Antrim this afternoon in Ulster University Jordanstown.

It finished up Tipperary 2-12 Antrim 0-10, Celine Guinan and Aoife Dwyer with the goals for the Premier.

Tipperary finish the group stages as group winners and now prepare for the knockout stages next month.