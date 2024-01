The Tipperary Minor Camogie team were successful in their championship campaign against Cork today

Cork were visitors to the County Camogie Grounds in the Ragg for the Munster Semi-Final, with throw-in at 1:30pm.

It was level 0-05 to 0-05 at the break after a tight first half but with Tipperary finished three points ahead on the final whistle.

The match ended with a final score of Tipperary 0-9, Cork 0-6, earning the team their place in the Munster Minor A Camogie Final.