The Tipperary minor camogie side are in action this morning in the All-Ireland Minor A camogie championship.

John Ryan’s side are away to Cork in the Cork Camogie Grounds with throw-in set for 11.30am.

The Premier come in to the game with wins over Dublin and Galway and one loss against Kilkenny in their three games.

Cork meanwhile have had mixed results with a win, a draw and a loss in their three games to date.

A win for Tipp would guarantee a place in the All-Ireland semi-final.