Tipperary GAA face into upcoming negotiations on new jersey sponsor

Tipperary’s inter-county hurlers and footballers may have a new jersey sponsor in 2022.

Current sponsors Teneo signed a three-year deal with the county board in 2019, which concludes at the end of this year.

It is not yet known whether the PR and advisory company will sign another deal with the Premier County.

Speaking on Extra Time here on Tipp FM on Monday night, County Board Chairman Joe Kennedy said that talks will be had with Teneo in the coming months:

“That contract runs until the end of the year. So when we get to September-October time we’ll be making contact with our sponsors. At that stage, we’ll be looking to our jerseys for the following year.

“We’ll certainly be discussing with our sponsors whether they wish to stay for another year, three years, or whatever the deal may be.

“They (Teneo) signed a three-year deal in 2019 so that’s up at the end of this year. So we’ll have to open discussions with those in the medium term and see where that leads us.”

Former Chair and CEO of Teneo, Portroe man Declan Kelly, was instrumental in establishing the sponsorship deal with Tipperary GAA in recent years.

However he’s no longer in those roles at Teneo since resigning in June.

Joe Kennedy’s full interview with Ronan Quirke on Extra Time can be heard here, starting at 17.00: