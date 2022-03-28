Tipperary discover opponents as draws are made for All-Ireland camogie championships

The draws for this year’s All-Ireland senior camogie championships have been made this afternoon.

Both the Tipperary senior and junior teams have found out their opponents for their respective All-Ireland campaigns.

in the All-Ireland senior championship, Tipperary have been drawn in group 1 alongside Cork, Waterford, Wexford, Dublin and Clare.

Meanwhile, group 2 consists of Galway, Kilkenny, Down, Antrim, Limerick and Offaly.

The top team in each group will progress to the semi-finals with the 2nd and 3rd place teams in each group going through to the quarter-finals.

The bottom team in each group will play in the relegation final.

Bill Mullaney’s side have reached the semi-finals in each of the last four years and will be looking to reach a first final since 2006 this year.

Elsewhere, the Tipperary junior team have also discovered their opponents for the Premier Junior All-Ireland championship.

They’re in group 2 alongside Clare, Mayo, Cavan and Waterford.

Group 1 consists of Armagh, Roscommon, Antrim, Limerick and Down.

The All-Ireland camogie championships are set to get underway on the weekend of May 21st/22nd with all three finals taking place as part of a triple header in Croke Park on Sunday August 7th.