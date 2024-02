The Tipperary senior camogie team have lost the opening match of their league campaign

Denis Kelly’s side have been beaten by three points against Waterford in Kilcommon

It finished Tipperary 0-10 points to Waterfords 1-10

Better news for Tipp fans in the Very Camogie League Intermediate Div 2B though, where Tipperary have beaten Wexford 2-12 to 1-11