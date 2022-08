It’s European final day for a Tipperary athlete this evening.

Newport AC’s Sharlene Mawdsley and her teammates are in the Women’s 4x400m final tonight at the European Athletics Championship in Munich.

Sharlene, alongside Sophie Becker, Phil Healy and Rhasidat Adeleke ran a national record time of 3:26:06 in this yesterday’s heats to qualify for today’s final.

Action gets underway at the Olympiastadion at 8.45pm Irish time.